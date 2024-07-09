Erasmus Keeps Faith: Most Experienced Springbok Squad in History Set for Second Test Against Ireland

South African rugby coach Rassie Erasmus has named the same match-day 23 for the second test against Ireland this Saturday in Durban, marking the most experienced selection in Springbok history with 990 test caps among the players. This team surpasses the previous record of 987 caps set at the 2023 Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand.

'We don't really look at such things when we select the team, but this shows how blessed we are with the depth in the squad and the quality of the players we have,' said Erasmus. However, he emphasizes that experience alone will not secure a victory, stressing the importance of playing good rugby throughout the match.

Key players include Handre Pollard at flyhalf, despite his poor kicking in the first test, and the centre pairing of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel making their 30th appearance together. Captain Siya Kolisi will lead the team, with lock Eben Etzebeth earning his 122nd cap, edging closer to Victor Matfield's record.

