Erasmus Keeps Faith: Most Experienced Springbok Squad in History Set for Second Test Against Ireland

South Africa's coach Rassie Erasmus has selected the most experienced Springbok squad in history for the second test against Ireland in Durban. The unchanged side from their 27-20 win in Pretoria boasts 990 test caps. Despite the experience, Erasmus emphasizes the need for a solid performance to secure victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:31 IST
South African rugby coach Rassie Erasmus has named the same match-day 23 for the second test against Ireland this Saturday in Durban, marking the most experienced selection in Springbok history with 990 test caps among the players. This team surpasses the previous record of 987 caps set at the 2023 Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand.

'We don't really look at such things when we select the team, but this shows how blessed we are with the depth in the squad and the quality of the players we have,' said Erasmus. However, he emphasizes that experience alone will not secure a victory, stressing the importance of playing good rugby throughout the match.

Key players include Handre Pollard at flyhalf, despite his poor kicking in the first test, and the centre pairing of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel making their 30th appearance together. Captain Siya Kolisi will lead the team, with lock Eben Etzebeth earning his 122nd cap, edging closer to Victor Matfield's record.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

