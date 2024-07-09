Left Menu

India's Winless Streak Continues: 2–1 Defeat to Myanmar in Women's Football

India suffered a 1-2 defeat against Myanmar in a women's football friendly. Despite an equalizer by Pyari Xaxa, San Thaw Thaw’s goal secured Myanmar's win. India’s last encounter with Myanmar ended in a 3-3 draw during the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yangon | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:50 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

In a hard-fought women's football friendly, India continued their winless streak against neighbors Myanmar, succumbing to a 1-2 defeat on Tuesday. This marked their fifth loss to Myanmar in six encounters.

Myanmar, hosting India after five years, capitalized on set pieces to score twice. Win Theingi Tun, representing Odisha FC, gave Myanmar an early lead in the 14th minute.

Pyari Xaxa, Tun's club teammate, leveled the score for India with a tap-in during the 58th minute. However, Myanmar secured their victory when San Thaw Thaw converted May Thet Mon Myint's free-kick in the 74th minute. India's next challenge against Myanmar is set for Friday.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

