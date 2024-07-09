India's Winless Streak Continues: 2–1 Defeat to Myanmar in Women's Football

In a hard-fought women's football friendly, India continued their winless streak against neighbors Myanmar, succumbing to a 1-2 defeat on Tuesday. This marked their fifth loss to Myanmar in six encounters.

Myanmar, hosting India after five years, capitalized on set pieces to score twice. Win Theingi Tun, representing Odisha FC, gave Myanmar an early lead in the 14th minute.

Pyari Xaxa, Tun's club teammate, leveled the score for India with a tap-in during the 58th minute. However, Myanmar secured their victory when San Thaw Thaw converted May Thet Mon Myint's free-kick in the 74th minute. India's next challenge against Myanmar is set for Friday.

