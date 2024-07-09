Gautam Gambhir Appointed New Head Coach of Indian Men's Cricket Team

World Cup-winning opening batter Gautam Gambhir has been named the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, stepping in for Rahul Dravid after India's recent T20 World Cup triumph in the Americas.

Dravid resigned from the position, and BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, "It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward."

Shah added that Gambhir's clear vision for Team India, combined with his extensive experience, makes him an excellent choice for this prestigious role. Gambhir was a crucial member of the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning Indian side and led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. He mentored KKR to another IPL title in 2024.

