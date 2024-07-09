India's Bowlers Dominate as South Africa Women Bundle Out for 84
Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav shared seven wickets to help India dismiss South Africa for 84 runs in the third women's T20I. Pooja took 4/13 while Radha claimed 3/6. South Africa's top-scorer was Tazmim Brits with 20. Additional Indian wickets were taken by Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, and Deepti Sharma.
India's relentless bowling attack, led by Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav, dismantled South Africa's batting lineup for just 84 runs in 17.1 overs during the third women's T20I on Tuesday.
Opting to bowl first, Pooja dominated with figures of 4/13, while Radha impressed with 3/6, ensuring a disciplined effort from the Indian side.
Tazmim Brits was the lone shining light for South Africa, top-scoring with 20 runs off 23 balls. Anneke Bosch and Marizanne Kapp chipped in with 17 and 10 runs, respectively. Additional wickets for India were taken by Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, and Deepti Sharma.
