Tharoor Advocates for Seasonal Shift in Cricket Matches to South India
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor calls for rescheduling cricket matches from north to south India during winter months due to fog. His remarks followed the cancellation of a T20 match in Lucknow because of poor visibility. Tharoor suggests using southern venues like Thiruvananthapuram with better weather conditions.
In a call for change that has caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reschedule cricket matches traditionally held in north India during winter to venues in the south.
The suggestion comes in the wake of the cancellation of a highly anticipated T20 match between India and South Africa due to dense fog. Tharoor argues that southern stadiums like in Thiruvananthapuram are better suited to host matches during peak winter months when northern India experiences poor visibility because of fog.
Addressing the issue in the Parliament House complex, Tharoor emphasized the need for BCCI to consider weather conditions during scheduling. He noted that Kerala and other southern states offer clear skies and moderate air quality, conditions more conducive to a successful game.
