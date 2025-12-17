Left Menu

Foggy Haze Stumps India-South Africa Cricket Match in Lucknow

Excessive fog led to the abandonment of the fourth T20I between India and South Africa in Lucknow, prompting Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to critique the venue's air quality. Tharoor suggested Thiruvananthapuram as an alternative due to its better AQI. With the series at 2-1, the next match is in Ahmedabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:06 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The fourth T20I cricket match between India and South Africa faced an unexpected halt as persistent fog blanketed Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. The inclement weather resulted in the game being abandoned, prompting concerns and suggestions from Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Tharoor, voicing the frustration of waiting fans, took to social media to criticize the choice of venue, noting Lucknow's alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) of 411, which overshot safe levels for outdoor sports. In comparison, he highlighted that Thiruvananthapuram boasted a healthier AQI of 68, implying it would have been a more suitable host.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India attempted to mitigate disruptions by delaying the toss and conducting multiple inspections. However, failing weather conditions forced officials to cancel the game before it commenced. As the series stands at 2-1 in favor of India, the final T20I will proceed in Ahmedabad on December 19.

