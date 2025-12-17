Foggy Haze Stumps India-South Africa Cricket Match in Lucknow

The fourth T20I cricket match between India and South Africa faced an unexpected halt as persistent fog blanketed Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. The inclement weather resulted in the game being abandoned, prompting concerns and suggestions from Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Tharoor, voicing the frustration of waiting fans, took to social media to criticize the choice of venue, noting Lucknow's alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) of 411, which overshot safe levels for outdoor sports. In comparison, he highlighted that Thiruvananthapuram boasted a healthier AQI of 68, implying it would have been a more suitable host.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India attempted to mitigate disruptions by delaying the toss and conducting multiple inspections. However, failing weather conditions forced officials to cancel the game before it commenced. As the series stands at 2-1 in favor of India, the final T20I will proceed in Ahmedabad on December 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)