Medvedev Triumphs Over Sinner in Wimbledon Quarterfinals

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner, despite receiving medical treatment and showing moments of resurgence, ultimately lost to Daniil Medvedev in a dramatic five-set Wimbledon quarterfinals match. Sinner, who required a medical timeout in the third set, struggled to regain his form and was unable to secure a win.

London | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:20 IST
In a gripping Wimbledon quarterfinals match on Tuesday, top-seeded Jannik Sinner was defeated by Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller. Despite medical attention and brief moments of resurgence, Sinner fell short with scores of 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3.

The match took a concerning turn when Sinner, 22, from Italy, was treated for an undisclosed issue. He had his heart rate checked before briefly leaving the court. Ten minutes later, he returned but showed evident signs of struggle, losing the first game at love.

Despite a valiant effort and flashes of brilliance, particularly with his powerful forehand, Sinner could not overcome Medvedev. His quest ended in the fifth set, contributing to the record 36 five-set matches at this year's Wimbledon, the most since the Open era began in 1968.

