Jasmine Paolini Triumphs Over Navarro to Enter Wimbledon Semi-Finals

Seventh seed Jasmine Paolini made history on Tuesday by defeating American Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-1, becoming the first Italian woman to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals. Paolini's remarkable performance surpasses the achievements of her compatriots Camila Giorgi, Francesca Schiavone, Silvia Farina Elia, and Laura Golarsa, who only reached the quarter-finals at the grasscourt Grand Slam during the Open era.

"It's unbelievable, it's amazing to get the win on this special court. I'm so happy to be in the semi-final. I don't know what to say at this moment," Paolini said with a grin. "It's a dream to be in this position. I watched finals here as a kid."

Paolini mixed her playstyle against Navarro, a tough opponent she had lost to three times previously, to take control of the match. Navarro initially took the lead in the third game, but Paolini quickly regained control, securing a 5-2 lead in the first set. Despite Navarro's attempts to fight back, Paolini advanced decisively to face Donna Vekic in the semi-finals.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)