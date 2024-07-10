French Rugby Stars Arrested in Argentina Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

French rugby players Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou have been arrested in Argentina following allegations of sexual assault during their tour in South America, French Rugby Federation (FFR) President Florian Grill confirmed.

The players' lawyer stated that the men have rejected the allegations, asserting that the sex was consensual. 'There is an ongoing investigation. Jean-Marc (Lhermet, FFR vice-president) and I have just come from Paris. If the facts are confirmed, they are incredibly serious,' Grill said during a press conference in Argentina.

'Our thoughts must be with the young woman. If, once again, this is true, it goes against everything that rugby represents,' Grill added. Lawyer Rafael Cuneo Libarona, representing Jegou and Auradou, mentioned that he had met the two players in detention and that 'their version of events is diametrically opposed' to the allegations.

The players are expected to be transferred to Mendoza on Wednesday, where the prosecutor's office is handling the case, according to the lawyer. 'The players are worried. They are young, and they claim the sex was consensual. They are committed to following the judicial process,' Cuneo Libarona said.

France secured a 28-13 victory against Argentina last weekend in Mendoza and will face Uruguay on Wednesday before returning to Buenos Aires for another match against Argentina on Saturday. Jegou and Auradou both played in the recent match, marking their senior international debuts.

'If the investigation confirms the allegations, it constitutes an unspeakable atrocity,' French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera wrote in a post on X. 'Our thoughts are with the victim.' These arrests come after fullback Melvyn Jaminet was sent home for making a racist comment, for which he later apologized.

