Rachin Ravindra Leads New Zealand Cricket's 2024/2025 Central Contracts

New Zealand Cricket has recognized Rachin Ravindra's stellar performance over the past year by including him in their central contract list for 2024/2025. Fast bowlers Ben Sears, Will O'Rourke, and Jacob Duffy have also been offered contracts, along with red-ball specialist spinner Ajaz Patel, who returns after missing out in the last cycle.

Ravindra, the ICC Emerging Player of the Year for 2023, was a standout performer for the Black Caps, amassing 578 runs at the Cricket World Cup 2023 and scoring a double century in a World Test Championship match against South Africa. 'Growing up, you'd see those contract lists and dream of being on it. It's surreal to be part of it now,' Ravindra remarked upon receiving his offer from ICC.

Ben Sears joins the central contract list following 11 T20I appearances for the Black Caps in the past year, wherein he claimed 13 wickets and made his Test debut against Australia in March. Will O'Rourke made his debut in all three formats with commendable figures in his first Test match. Jacob Duffy and Ajaz Patel have been rewarded for their performances in white-ball and red-ball formats, respectively.

New Zealand selector Sam Wells congratulated the 20 players on their contract offers, highlighting the promising future this young talent brings to the team. Of note, veterans like Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson, and Adam Milne are not on the list as they made themselves unavailable for the upcoming season.

Williamson, who stepped down as white-ball captain after the T20 World Cup, has been offered a casual playing contract for 2024/2025. Meanwhile, Blair Tickner and the retired Neil Wagner are also absent from this year's central contract list.

The confirmed 2024/2025 contract recipients include Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, and Will Young.

