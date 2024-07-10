Taylor Knibb Resigns from U.S. Olympic Cycling Team, Kristen Faulkner Steps In

Taylor Knibb resigned her position on the U.S. cycling team for the road race at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, and will be replaced by Kristen Faulkner. Faulkner had already been picked to compete with the American pursuit squad in the velodrome.

Knibb's decision was not entirely unexpected, given that her specialty lies in triathlon. The two-time defending women's Ironman 70.3 world champion has long planned to compete in that event at her second consecutive Summer Games.

The 26-year-old Washington, D.C., native won the U.S. time trial championship earlier this year, securing a spot in the Olympic road race and time trial along with Chloe Dygert. However, due to her lack of experience in a peloton and the demanding multisport schedule, Knibb opted out of the Aug. 4 road race.

Knibb still intends to compete in the time trial on July 27, a day after the opening ceremony. This schedule allows her three days to recover before the July 31 triathlon, an event in which she finished 16th at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Paris Olympics organizing committee recently revealed backup plans for triathlon and marathon swimming due to unsafe levels of E. coli in the Seine River. If necessary, events may be pushed back, potentially disrupting Knibb's multisport schedule. In the worst-case scenario, the triathlon might become a duathlon, eliminating the swimming component.

Faulkner, the reigning U.S. road race champion, has the credentials to compete for a medal. The 31-year-old from Alaska has claimed three Grand Tour stage wins over the past two years, including a stage at La Vuelta Feminina in May.

Dygert, the reigning world champion, plans to compete in the road race and time trial before joining the pursuit team in the velodrome. Their heats are scheduled for Aug. 6, with medal rounds the following day.

