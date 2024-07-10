Canada's Impressive Copa America Journey: Coach Jesse Marsch Praises Squad Despite Semi-Final Exit

Canada coach Jesse Marsch expressed his pride in his team's performance at the Copa America, despite their semi-final defeat to Argentina. The North American underdogs outperformed expectations and higher-ranked teams on their tournament debut.

Marsch, a former Leeds United manager, took over just five weeks before the tournament began but quickly adapted his strategies. Canada's impressive performances eclipsed fellow CONCACAF teams like Mexico and the U.S., which failed to advance past the group stage.

In the semi-final, Canada gave defending champions Argentina a tough challenge before losing 2-0 due to goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi. The team is now focusing on their third-placed playoff against Uruguay or Colombia, building a strong foundation for future tournaments, especially as co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup.

