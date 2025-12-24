Left Menu

Martha Stewart Joins Snoop Dogg as Swansea Soccer Team Co-Owner

Martha Stewart, known for her lifestyle expertise, has become a minority owner of Swansea City FC, joining her friend Snoop Dogg in the venture. The club, a former Premier League team now in England's second division, gained attention with her recent attendance at a match against Wrexham.

In a surprising move, Martha Stewart has joined forces with longtime friend Snoop Dogg as a minority owner of the Welsh soccer team Swansea City FC. The club, which currently competes in England's second division, revealed the acquisition but kept financial specifics under wraps.

Stewart, recognized as America's premier homemaking and lifestyle guru, was present last Friday when Swansea celebrated a 2-1 victory over Wrexham. This match featured another Welsh team that recently gained fame through celebrity involvement.

Owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen confirmed Stewart's new role in a message to fans, expressing their delight at her joining fellow celebrity co-owner Snoop Dogg, who invested in the team in July. Meanwhile, Stewart has not publicly commented on the partnership.

