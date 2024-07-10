Left Menu

Modern Pentathlon Faces Major Overhaul: Transition from Horses to Obstacles

The modern pentathlon is set to replace its equestrian component with obstacle racing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, significantly altering the sport. This shift aims to attract a younger audience but has sparked controversy among athletes. Britain and Egypt are expected to be strong contenders for medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 11:35 IST
Modern Pentathlon Faces Major Overhaul: Transition from Horses to Obstacles
AI Generated Representative Image

The modern pentathlon, a staple of the Olympics since 1912, faces significant changes as it bids farewell to its equestrian element at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Instead, the sport will introduce obstacle racing, aiming to capture the imagination of a younger, more diverse audience.

This decision follows a controversial incident at the 2021 Tokyo Games, where a German coach struck a horse, leading to the sport being temporarily dropped from the 2028 Los Angeles Games lineup. Governing body UIPM, under the leadership of 77-year-old German Klaus Schormann, opted for obstacle racing to revitalize the sport.

The transition has been met with mixed reactions. While some athletes threaten to leave, others see it as a necessary evolution. Former world champion Jamie Cooke emphasized the opportunity to modernize and attract new fans, despite the sport's longstanding tradition. Notably, Britain and Egypt are prime contenders for medals at the upcoming games.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024