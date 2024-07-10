Modern Pentathlon Faces Major Overhaul: Transition from Horses to Obstacles

The modern pentathlon, a staple of the Olympics since 1912, faces significant changes as it bids farewell to its equestrian element at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Instead, the sport will introduce obstacle racing, aiming to capture the imagination of a younger, more diverse audience.

This decision follows a controversial incident at the 2021 Tokyo Games, where a German coach struck a horse, leading to the sport being temporarily dropped from the 2028 Los Angeles Games lineup. Governing body UIPM, under the leadership of 77-year-old German Klaus Schormann, opted for obstacle racing to revitalize the sport.

The transition has been met with mixed reactions. While some athletes threaten to leave, others see it as a necessary evolution. Former world champion Jamie Cooke emphasized the opportunity to modernize and attract new fans, despite the sport's longstanding tradition. Notably, Britain and Egypt are prime contenders for medals at the upcoming games.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)