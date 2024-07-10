Left Menu

Spain's Rising Star Propels Team to Euro 2024 Final, Canada Shines at Copa America, Celtics Anticipate Record Sale

This sports roundup highlights Spain's 2-1 victory over France, led by teenager Lamine Yamal, Canada's unexpected success at the Copa America under coach Jesse Marsch, and the Boston Celtics owner planning a record sale. Additional updates include Alcaraz's Wimbledon win, Messi's goals for Argentina, and MLB and NBA player news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 13:26 IST
Spain's Rising Star Propels Team to Euro 2024 Final, Canada Shines at Copa America, Celtics Anticipate Record Sale
AI Generated Representative Image

Spain's national soccer team secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over France in the Euro 2024 semi-finals, thanks to a record-breaking goal from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal and a crucial effort by Dani Olmo.

In the Copa America, Canada, under coach Jesse Marsch, delivered a commendable performance despite their semi-final defeat by Argentina. Marsch's tactical acumen was evident as Canada outshone other CONCACAF teams.

Wyc Grousbeck, owner of the Boston Celtics, is eyeing a record sale price for the franchise following its 18th NBA title win. In tennis news, Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Wimbledon semi-finals, though Jannik Sinner was ousted. Lastly, Lionel Messi led Argentina to the Copa America final with a 2-0 victory over Canada.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024