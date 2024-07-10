Spain's Rising Star Propels Team to Euro 2024 Final, Canada Shines at Copa America, Celtics Anticipate Record Sale
This sports roundup highlights Spain's 2-1 victory over France, led by teenager Lamine Yamal, Canada's unexpected success at the Copa America under coach Jesse Marsch, and the Boston Celtics owner planning a record sale. Additional updates include Alcaraz's Wimbledon win, Messi's goals for Argentina, and MLB and NBA player news.
Spain's national soccer team secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over France in the Euro 2024 semi-finals, thanks to a record-breaking goal from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal and a crucial effort by Dani Olmo.
In the Copa America, Canada, under coach Jesse Marsch, delivered a commendable performance despite their semi-final defeat by Argentina. Marsch's tactical acumen was evident as Canada outshone other CONCACAF teams.
Wyc Grousbeck, owner of the Boston Celtics, is eyeing a record sale price for the franchise following its 18th NBA title win. In tennis news, Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Wimbledon semi-finals, though Jannik Sinner was ousted. Lastly, Lionel Messi led Argentina to the Copa America final with a 2-0 victory over Canada.
