Spain's national soccer team secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over France in the Euro 2024 semi-finals, thanks to a record-breaking goal from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal and a crucial effort by Dani Olmo.

In the Copa America, Canada, under coach Jesse Marsch, delivered a commendable performance despite their semi-final defeat by Argentina. Marsch's tactical acumen was evident as Canada outshone other CONCACAF teams.

Wyc Grousbeck, owner of the Boston Celtics, is eyeing a record sale price for the franchise following its 18th NBA title win. In tennis news, Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Wimbledon semi-finals, though Jannik Sinner was ousted. Lastly, Lionel Messi led Argentina to the Copa America final with a 2-0 victory over Canada.

