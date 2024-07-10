HS Prannoy Aims for Surprise in Paris Olympics Despite Challenges

Indian badminton star HS Prannoy, despite being on the brink of turning 32, gears up for his Olympic debut in Paris with a cunning strategy to outmaneuver younger rivals.

Prannoy, who was instrumental in India's maiden Thomas Cup victory in 2022, also clinched bronze in men's singles at both the World Championships and the Asian Games last year. Yet, a recurring back injury has curtailed his preparation for the Olympics.

Known for his impressive performances in major events, Prannoy acknowledges the brutal physical demands of badminton, particularly its bias towards youth, and aims to employ unpredictable tactics in crucial moments to keep his opponents off balance.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)