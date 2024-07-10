Left Menu

HS Prannoy Aims for Surprise in Paris Olympics Despite Challenges

HS Prannoy, an Indian badminton player, approaches his Olympic debut in Paris with a 'surprise package' strategy to handle younger opponents. Despite battling a nagging back injury and the physical demands of the sport, Prannoy remains focused and inspired by athletes like Novak Djokovic.

Updated: 10-07-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:38 IST
Indian badminton star HS Prannoy, despite being on the brink of turning 32, gears up for his Olympic debut in Paris with a cunning strategy to outmaneuver younger rivals.

Prannoy, who was instrumental in India's maiden Thomas Cup victory in 2022, also clinched bronze in men's singles at both the World Championships and the Asian Games last year. Yet, a recurring back injury has curtailed his preparation for the Olympics.

Known for his impressive performances in major events, Prannoy acknowledges the brutal physical demands of badminton, particularly its bias towards youth, and aims to employ unpredictable tactics in crucial moments to keep his opponents off balance.

