Indian Athletics Team's Final Olympic Prep Split Across Three Countries

The 30-member Indian athletics team, gearing up for the Olympics, will undergo training at three different foreign venues before assembling in Paris on July 28, just four days before the commencement of track and field competitions.

The designated training venues include the Olympic Sports Center in Spala, Poland; Antalya in Turkey; and St Moritz in Switzerland. Chief Coach Radhakrishnan Nair confirmed that these locations have been chosen to optimize the athletes' preparations.

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be stationed in Antalya, Turkey. Meanwhile, long jumper Jeswin Aldrin and 500m runner Ankita Dhyani, added to the team based on their World Athletics Road to Paris rankings, will join the extended squad. Race walkers Akshdeep Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht, Vikash Singh, and Suraj Panwar, along with triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker, are currently training at the Sports Authority of India center in Bengaluru.

