Cristiano Ronaldo's Future with Portugal Uncertain After EURO 2024 Exit

Following Portugal's exit from the EURO 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to make a decision regarding his international future. Fans speculate about his potential retirement after the loss to France. Head coach Martinez emphasized no decisions have been made as emotions remain high.

Cristiano Ronaldo. (Picture: X/@Cristiano). Image Credit: ANI
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is still contemplating his future with Portugal after their disappointing EURO 2024 exit, reports Goal.com. The football legend's indecision has fueled retirement speculations among fans, particularly after Portugal's loss against France in the quarterfinal.

Ronaldo-led Portugal was knocked out of the tournament following a 5-3 penalty shootout defeat to France. The match remained goalless for 120 minutes. Ronaldo, who failed to score throughout the tournament but managed one assist, witnessed a lackluster tournament.

Post-match, head coach Roberto Martinez commented on the uncertainty surrounding Ronaldo's career, stating that emotions are still raw and no 'individual decision' has been made yet. Despite Portugal dominating ball possession, they fell short during penalties, ultimately sealing their fate in a disheartening defeat.

