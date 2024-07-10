Shubman Gill hails India's Remarkable Effort in T20 Triumph Over Zimbabwe

India captain Shubman Gill hailed his team's ''remarkable'' effort on a challenging two-paced wicket as they defeated Zimbabwe by 23 runs in the third T20I, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series on Wednesday.

Gill, returning to form with a 49-ball 66, powered India to 182 for four. The bowlers then restricted Zimbabwe to 159 for six. ''It was a crucial match for us and the way we started with batting and bowling, it was remarkable,'' Gill said during the post-match presentation.

India made a strong comeback after losing the first match, posting a mammoth 234 for two in the second T20I. Washington Sundar, adjudged Player of the Match, was satisfied with his performance, contributing three wickets for 15 runs in four overs. Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza acknowledged fielding lapses as a key factor in their defeat.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)