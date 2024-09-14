Left Menu

Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca Backs Jadon Sancho to Shine at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's Enzo Maresca remains optimistic about Jadon Sancho's potential, though he emphasizes the importance of hard work. Sancho, on loan from Manchester United, has faced inconsistencies but aims to restore his reputation. Maresca expressed his confidence as Chelsea prepares for their match against Bournemouth.

Jadon Sancho (Photo: X/@Sanchooo10). Image Credit: ANI
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is optimistic about the potential of 24-year-old English winger Jadon Sancho, insisting the player needs to earn his place through diligence at Cobham Training Centre. Maresca affirmed his fondness for Sancho, stating, 'I love Jadon. The reason he's here is because I love him; otherwise, he would not be here.'

Maresca emphasized the importance of hard work, saying he had conversations with new arrivals like Sancho and Joao Felix before their signings. 'If you come here and don't work properly, you are not going to play,' said Maresca. He reiterated his support for Sancho while setting clear expectations for effort and dedication.

Sancho joined Chelsea last month on an initial loan deal, with an option to make the transfer permanent next summer for a fee between £20 million and £25 million. The potential price tag is significantly lower than the £73 million Manchester United paid Borussia Dortmund for the England international three years ago.

Realizing his potential at Stamford Bridge would be a bargain for Chelsea. Sancho, once one of Europe's brightest young talents, struggled with inconsistency during his time at Manchester United. A loan return to Borussia Dortmund showcased flashes of his former brilliance, including an appearance in the Champions League final. Now, at Chelsea, Sancho faces the challenge of restoring his reputation and finding consistent form.

Sancho's tenure at Manchester United hit a low point last September following a public dispute with manager Erik ten Hag, significantly limiting his opportunities. His sole appearance for United afterward was in the Community Shield against Manchester City, where he missed a penalty in the shootout.

Maresca, however, expressed confidence in Sancho's abilities, noting that the player has been exemplary in training. 'I don't consider Jadon a risk because I see him as someone who can help us, especially in the final third where we need more quality, patience, and accuracy,' said Maresca.

Sancho could make his Chelsea debut on Saturday against Bournemouth in their Premier League fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

