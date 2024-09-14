Harmanpreet Singh's Brace Powers India to 2-1 Victory Over Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy

India captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace on Saturday, leading his team to a 2-1 triumph over arch-rival Pakistan in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy. The intense and dramatic match saw 'Fultonball' triumph over Pakistan, continuing India's dominant streak with their 17th win out of 26 matches since 2013.

In a charged atmosphere, Pakistan's Moin Shakeel first threatened the Indian defense but failed to capitalize. Moments later, Ahmad Nadeem put Pakistan ahead, exploiting a lapse in India's defense. However, India's Harmanpreet Singh, the top drag-flicker, leveled the score with a penalty corner just before the first quarter ended.

Early in the second quarter, Harmanpreet secured another goal from a penalty corner. Pakistan's Abu Mahmood left the field injured, and despite several attempts, Pakistan couldn't capitalize on the opportunities. A series of penalty corners and defensive plays characterized the rest of the match, with India's goalkeeper Krishan Pathak making remarkable saves to ensure India held onto their slender lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)