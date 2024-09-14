Thrilling Showdown at Procore Championship: Theegala and Kizzire Shine
Defending champion Sahith Theegala bounced back with a 6-under 66 to climb to sixth place in the Procore Championship. He trails leader Patton Kizzire by four shots, who shot a 7-under 65 for a one-stroke lead over David Lipsky. The competition showcases stunning performances amid Napa Valley's picturesque course.
Defending champion Sahith Theegala made a strong comeback with an impressive 6-under 66 in the second round, catapulting him to sixth place in the Procore Championship.
Theegala, who recently finished third in the FedEx Cup, is now just four shots behind the leader Patton Kizzire. Kizzire delivered a remarkable performance, shooting a 7-under 65, securing a one-stroke lead over David Lipsky on the scenic Napa Valley course.
Lipsky, after leading the first round, followed with a 67 marked by eight birdies, an eagle, three bogeys, and a double bogey. Meanwhile, Patrick Fishburn, Matt Kuchar, and J.J. Spaun are also in contention with scores close behind the leaders.
