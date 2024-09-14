Left Menu

Thrilling 1-1 Draw Between Kannur Warriors and Forca Kochi Kicks Off Super League Kerala Second Round

Kannur Warriors FC and Forca Kochi FC commenced the second round of the Super League Kerala 2024 with a gripping 1-1 draw. David Grande scored for Kannur, capitalizing on a goalkeeper error, while Basanta Singh equalized for Kochi. Basanta Singh was named Player of the Match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 17:01 IST
Thrilling 1-1 Draw Between Kannur Warriors and Forca Kochi Kicks Off Super League Kerala Second Round
Kannur Warriors and Forca Kochi FC in action during Super League Kerala 2024 (Image: AIFF/SLK media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Super League Kerala 2024 resumed with a high-stakes clash on Friday as Kannur Warriors FC and Forca Kochi FC played out a 1-1 draw at the iconic EMS Corporation Stadium in Calicut. This match marked the eagerly anticipated start of the league's second round.

The breakthrough came in the first half when Kannur Warriors FC took the lead with a well-placed goal by their Spanish forward, David Grande. Grande capitalized on a crucial error by Forca Kochi's veteran goalkeeper, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, who misjudged a routine ball, allowing the Kannur forward to score and put his team ahead.

The second half saw Forca Kochi FC make a critical change in goal, as manager Mario Lemos replaced Subhasish Roy Chowdhury with Hajmal. Despite the switch, Kannur Warriors maintained their aggressive attacking strategy. Forca Kochi, however, showed tremendous resilience and finally equalized when Basanta Singh scored from a brilliant assist by Nidhal. Singh's equalizer shifted the momentum, with Kochi pressing forward in search of a winning goal.

Basanta Singh of Forca Kochi FC was named Player of the Match for his pivotal performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

 India
2
Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections

Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly E...

 India
3
Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

 India
4
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024