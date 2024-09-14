Thrilling 1-1 Draw Between Kannur Warriors and Forca Kochi Kicks Off Super League Kerala Second Round

The Super League Kerala 2024 resumed with a high-stakes clash on Friday as Kannur Warriors FC and Forca Kochi FC played out a 1-1 draw at the iconic EMS Corporation Stadium in Calicut. This match marked the eagerly anticipated start of the league's second round.

The breakthrough came in the first half when Kannur Warriors FC took the lead with a well-placed goal by their Spanish forward, David Grande. Grande capitalized on a crucial error by Forca Kochi's veteran goalkeeper, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, who misjudged a routine ball, allowing the Kannur forward to score and put his team ahead.

The second half saw Forca Kochi FC make a critical change in goal, as manager Mario Lemos replaced Subhasish Roy Chowdhury with Hajmal. Despite the switch, Kannur Warriors maintained their aggressive attacking strategy. Forca Kochi, however, showed tremendous resilience and finally equalized when Basanta Singh scored from a brilliant assist by Nidhal. Singh's equalizer shifted the momentum, with Kochi pressing forward in search of a winning goal.

Basanta Singh of Forca Kochi FC was named Player of the Match for his pivotal performance.

