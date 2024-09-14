Charles Leclerc Secures Pole Position at Azerbaijan Grand Prix Amid Dramatic Qualifying Session

Charles Leclerc secured pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday, affirming his comeback after an accident in the first practice session. Leclerc's pole position marks his fourth consecutive year on top in Baku, though he has yet to win the race, and comes as a significant morale boost for Ferrari.

Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris was significantly hampered by a yellow flag, resulting in a 17th-place start. Despite the setback, Norris remains optimistic about his car's race pace and his chances for a good result. McLaren had prior indicated they would prioritize Norris to aid his title challenge, but such strategies seem unlikely now given the qualifying disparity between him and teammate Oscar Piastri.

Defending champion Max Verstappen qualified sixth, his best recent performance, but still expressed discomfort with Red Bull's setup. George Russell claimed fifth for Mercedes, with a bizarre incident involving Williams' Alex Albon and standout performance by Argentinian driver Franco Colapinto adding to the qualifying session's dramatic narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)