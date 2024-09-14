Boniface Powers Leverkusen to Dominant Win Over Hoffenheim

Bayer Leverkusen secured a decisive 4-1 win against Hoffenheim on Saturday, propelled by an exceptional performance from Victor Boniface, who notched two goals and provided an assist.

Leverkusen, who will play Feyenoord in the Champions League next week, gained a 2-0 lead within the first 30 minutes. Boniface found Martin Terrier for a 17th-minute tap-in, and then scored himself in the 30th minute.

Although Hoffenheim's Mergim Berisha, making his return from a knee ligament injury, reduced the deficit in the 37th minute, Leverkusen restored their cushion with a penalty from Florian Wirtz in the 72nd minute. Boniface sealed the victory by tearing through Hoffenheim's defense and scoring in the 75th minute, moving Leverkusen to fourth place with six points.

