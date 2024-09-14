Left Menu

England Extends Unbeaten Streak with Decisive Victory Over New Zealand

England's women's rugby team secured a 24-12 win over New Zealand at Twickenham, extending their unbeaten run to 17 matches. Key tries from Marlie Packer, Abby Dow, Ellie Kildunne, and Natasha Hunt bolstered their lead, despite a late comeback attempt by New Zealand's Katelyn Vahaakolo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England's women's rugby team delivered a commanding performance to defeat world champions New Zealand 24-12 at Twickenham on Saturday, extending their unbeaten streak to 17 matches. The victory marks their fourth win in five encounters against the Black Ferns.

The game followed England's narrow 34-31 loss to New Zealand in the 2022 World Cup final. Coach John Mitchell's side showcased their strength with tries from Marlie Packer, Abby Dow, Ellie Kildunne, and Natasha Hunt to take an early 24-0 lead. Though New Zealand's Katelyn Vahaakolo crossed twice in the second half, England held firm in front of 41,523 fans.

Wing Katelyn Vahaakolo's double gave New Zealand hope, but England's solid defense saw them through. Post-match, England forward Alex Matthews emphasized the team's focus on consistent performance and growth ahead of next year's World Cup. The two teams will face off again in the WXV 1 tournament in Canada on Oct. 6.

