Uganda's Strategic Play Against Tunisia's Unbeaten Streak at Africa Cup of Nations

Uganda's head coach, Paul Put, remains unfazed by Tunisia's unbeaten streak as they prepare for their Group C clash in the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite Tunisia's impeccable record, including a draw with Brazil, Put believes in Uganda's potential and emphasizes the opportunity to showcase their capabilities on an international stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 04:21 IST
Uganda's national football coach, Paul Put, is not intimidated by Tunisia's impressive winning record as both teams prepare for a high-stakes Group C encounter at the Africa Cup of Nations this Tuesday.

Tunisia stands unbeaten in their last seven outings, holding a notable draw against Brazil, and recently concluded their World Cup qualifications without conceding. In contrast, Uganda has experienced two losses in their last three matches against Algeria and Morocco. However, Put remains focused on the upcoming challenge, dismissing the weight of Tunisia's achievements.

Put, who oversees the team ranked 85th globally, started preparations in Morocco on December 8. Despite restrictions on the joining time of foreign-based players, he remains optimistic, highlighting the tournament as a significant platform to perform beyond local and continental expectations.

