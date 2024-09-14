BFI and REC to Host 2nd REC Open Talent Hunt for Emerging Boxers

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI), in collaboration with the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), has announced the 2nd REC Open Talent Hunt for youth and elite boxers. The event is scheduled to take place from September Sunday to 21, 2024, at the SAI Paltan Bazaar stadium. This initiative aims to identify promising boxing talent from across the country.

The tournament is expected to see around 600 boxers competing in 12 weight categories for elite men and women, and 10 weight categories each for the youth. Based on their performance, approximately 96 elite boxers and 80 youth boxers will qualify for the Combined National Level Talent Programme, offering a direct entry into the National Camps to gold and silver medallists.

Hemanta Kumar Kalita, Secretary General of the Boxing Federation of India, emphasized the importance of such initiatives in nurturing budding talent. The first tournament in the 2nd edition of the REC Open Talent Hunt took place in Noida last month, featuring 2820 participants. The initial edition held across various cities saw over 6000 participants showcasing their skills nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)