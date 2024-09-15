Left Menu

McIlroy Leads, Sharma Struggles Under Testing Conditions at Irish Open

Shubhankar Sharma struggled in the winds at the Irish Open, slipping to tied 36th with a 5-over 76. Rory McIlroy leads with a two-under 69, ahead of Matteo Manassero by one stroke. The final round promises an exciting finish with contenders like Robert MacIntyre in close pursuit.

  Country:
  • Ireland

Shubhankar Sharma faced a difficult third day at the Irish Open, posting a 5-over 76 amid challenging winds, which dropped him from tied 15th to tied 36th.

In contrast, Rory McIlroy surged into the lead with a two-under-par round of 69, outshining his rivals and moving one stroke ahead of Italy's Matteo Manassero. McIlroy's impressive play included an eagle on the first hole and clutch birdies, positioning him as a strong contender for the title.

The final round is set for a thrilling conclusion, with Scotland's Robert MacIntyre making a push to become the first player to win both the Irish Open and the Genesis Scottish Open in the same season. Joining him just three shots off the lead are Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard, England's Jordan Smith, and South Africa's Erik van Rooyen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

