Injured But Unyielding: Neeraj Chopra's Remarkable Diamond League Battle

Double Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra revealed on Sunday that he competed in the Diamond League finale with a fractured left hand, sustained during a training session.

On Saturday, Chopra narrowly missed winning the Diamond League crown by a single centimeter, finishing as runner-up for the second consecutive year with a throw of 87.86m.

Despite multiple injuries this season, including a troublesome groin, Chopra remains resolute and aims to defend his world championship title next season.

