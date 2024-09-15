Injured But Unyielding: Neeraj Chopra's Remarkable Diamond League Battle
Despite fracturing his non-throwing hand during training, Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra participated in the Diamond League finale, narrowly missing the crown by a single centimeter. Chopra, who struggled with various injuries throughout the season, remains determined to come back stronger, aiming to defend his world championship title next season.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:11 IST
Double Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra revealed on Sunday that he competed in the Diamond League finale with a fractured left hand, sustained during a training session.
On Saturday, Chopra narrowly missed winning the Diamond League crown by a single centimeter, finishing as runner-up for the second consecutive year with a throw of 87.86m.
Despite multiple injuries this season, including a troublesome groin, Chopra remains resolute and aims to defend his world championship title next season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
