Left Menu

Bangladesh Team Eyes Historic Victory in India Amidst High Tensions

The Bangladesh cricket team has arrived in India for a challenging series of two Test matches and three T20Is. Team captain Najmul Hossain Shanto hopes their recent series win against Pakistan will boost their performance. The team landed in Chennai under stringent security measures following civil unrest in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:32 IST
Bangladesh Team Eyes Historic Victory in India Amidst High Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangladesh cricket team touched down in India on Sunday, on the back of a historic 2-0 series win against Pakistan. Speaking at Dhaka airport, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed optimism about their upcoming series against India, despite acknowledging the tough challenge that lies ahead.

Touching down in Chennai, the players were quickly whisked away to their hotel under tight security arrangements. Doused in rose petals upon arrival, the team was reminded of the high expectations and tight pressures of international cricket, especially following recent civil unrest back home.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has assured comprehensive security throughout their stay, allowing the Bangladesh squad to focus solely on their cricket as they begin training on Monday, aiming to execute their game plan meticulously over the next three weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024