India Eyes Victory Against Unpredictable Korea in Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals

India, favorites to win, will face an unpredictable Korea in the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Monday.

India, with five wins out of five league matches, has showcased a commanding performance, excelling in every department. Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the team started strong with a 3-0 win over hosts China, followed by emphatic victories against Japan, Malaysia, and a narrow win over Pakistan.

The young forward line, including Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek, has exceeded expectations, while midfielders like Raj Kumar Pal and veterans Manpreet Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad have shone. The defense, too, has been resolute, conceding just four goals. Harmanpreet Singh, the world's best drag-flicker, has continued his fine form, converting five penalty corners. Despite the impressive form, Harmanpreet warns against underestimating Korea, who can spring a surprise on their day, evidenced by their equalizer against Malaysia.

In the other semifinal, Pakistan will clash with hosts China, with the final scheduled for Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)