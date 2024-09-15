Left Menu

India Eyes Victory Against Unpredictable Korea in Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals

India, favorites to win, face unpredictable Korea in the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament. India has dominated the league stage with five wins, demonstrating stellar performance across all departments. Key players like Harmanpreet Singh and young forwards have shown exceptional skills. However, Korea remains a potential threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hulunbuir | Updated: 15-09-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:37 IST
India Eyes Victory Against Unpredictable Korea in Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India, favorites to win, will face an unpredictable Korea in the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Monday.

India, with five wins out of five league matches, has showcased a commanding performance, excelling in every department. Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the team started strong with a 3-0 win over hosts China, followed by emphatic victories against Japan, Malaysia, and a narrow win over Pakistan.

The young forward line, including Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek, has exceeded expectations, while midfielders like Raj Kumar Pal and veterans Manpreet Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad have shone. The defense, too, has been resolute, conceding just four goals. Harmanpreet Singh, the world's best drag-flicker, has continued his fine form, converting five penalty corners. Despite the impressive form, Harmanpreet warns against underestimating Korea, who can spring a surprise on their day, evidenced by their equalizer against Malaysia.

In the other semifinal, Pakistan will clash with hosts China, with the final scheduled for Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024