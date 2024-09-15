Left Menu

Piastri's Triumph in Azerbaijan Sends McLaren Soaring

Oscar Piastri clinched the Azerbaijan Grand Prix win, catapulting McLaren to the top of the constructors' standings. A thrilling race saw Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finish second and Mercedes' George Russell take third after a collision between Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez under a virtual safety car.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:01 IST
Piastri's Triumph in Azerbaijan Sends McLaren Soaring
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, propelling McLaren to the top of the constructors' standings. The race concluded under a virtual safety car following a penultimate lap collision between Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Ferrari's pole-sitter Charles Leclerc, who was overtaken by Piastri on the 20th of 51 laps, finished second after an intense battle. Mercedes' George Russell placed third, benefiting from the Sainz-Perez clash.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen came fifth, just behind his title rival Lando Norris, who vaulted from 15th to fourth with the fastest lap. McLaren now leads Red Bull by 20 points with seven rounds remaining.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024