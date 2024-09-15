Piastri's Triumph in Azerbaijan Sends McLaren Soaring

Oscar Piastri won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, propelling McLaren to the top of the constructors' standings. The race concluded under a virtual safety car following a penultimate lap collision between Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Ferrari's pole-sitter Charles Leclerc, who was overtaken by Piastri on the 20th of 51 laps, finished second after an intense battle. Mercedes' George Russell placed third, benefiting from the Sainz-Perez clash.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen came fifth, just behind his title rival Lando Norris, who vaulted from 15th to fourth with the fastest lap. McLaren now leads Red Bull by 20 points with seven rounds remaining.

(With inputs from agencies.)