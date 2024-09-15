Bangladesh Cricket Team Arrives in India for High-Stakes Series

The Bangladesh cricket team, captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto, arrived in Chennai on Sunday alongside fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, wicketkeeper Litton Das, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and other team members and support staff. The squad is set to compete in two Tests and three T20Is against India, with the first Test starting on September 19.

Buoyed by a historic 2-0 Test series whitewash against Pakistan, Bangladesh enters the series in stellar form. Najmul Hossain Shanto acknowledged the upcoming challenge at a pre-departure press conference in Dhaka but emphasized the team's boosted confidence. 'Every series is an opportunity. We want to win both Tests, but we need to stick to our process,' he said, indicating their strategy to focus on one game at a time.

Najmul highlighted the balanced nature of their bowling attack, capable of performing well in varied conditions. 'Our bowling attack is in a good place, both in terms of spin and pace. If we do our job, we can get a good result,' he stated. The second Test will be held in Kanpur from September 27. India, meanwhile, leads the WTC standings with upcoming challenges against New Zealand and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)