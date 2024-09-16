Left Menu

McLaren Races Past Red Bull and Ferrari in F1 Championship

Lando Norris highlights Ferrari as McLaren's main competition after an impressive weekend in Azerbaijan, where the team surged to the top of the constructors' standings. McLaren's surprising performances have left Red Bull trailing and put Ferrari in their sights. The transformation marks a significant milestone in an already unpredictable season.

Updated: 16-09-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:51 IST
McLaren Races Past Red Bull and Ferrari in F1 Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lando Norris identified Ferrari as McLaren's primary competition following a remarkable performance in Azerbaijan that propelled his team to the top of the Formula One constructors' standings for the first time in over a decade.

Oscar Piastri's victory and Norris' fourth-place finish with the fastest lap catapulted McLaren 20 points ahead of Red Bull. Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc's second-place finish, followed closely. Norris, now second in the drivers' standings, revealed that Ferrari, not Red Bull, has been their biggest threat recently.

McLaren's climb to the top marks a major milestone in a season full of surprises, as they surpassed Red Bull, the dominant force for the past 55 races. The team has made incredible progress since the start of the year, transforming from lagging behind to leading F1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

