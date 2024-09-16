Rasmus Højgaard Stuns McIlroy with Victory at Amgen Irish Open

In a dramatic turn of events at the Amgen Irish Open, Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma struggled through a difficult back nine, ultimately finishing in a disappointing T42nd position with a final round of 1-over 72 at Royal County Down.

Sharma had initially positioned himself within the top-15 after the first two days but concluded the tournament with a total of 4-over 288. He managed to par through the front nine and added two more pars before his first birdie on the 12th hole. However, bogeys on the 13th and 15th, a birdie on the 16th, and a dropped shot on the 17th resulted in a tricky end to his round.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Højgaard produced a breathtaking finish, holing out twice and securing four birdies in the final five holes to surpass local favorite Rory McIlroy. Despite McIlroy's strong start and brief four-shot lead, Højgaard's closing 65 earned him his fifth DP World Tour title and moved him to second in the Race to Dubai Rankings and top of the European Ryder Cup standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)