India Squad Gears Up for First Test Against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma and the Indian cricket team had an extensive training session at Chepauk on Monday, gearing up for their first Test against Bangladesh. All 16 squad members participated in the practice session.

After a day off, the squad engaged in their third training session since arriving last week. The first Test, scheduled for Thursday, has players like Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal facing bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and R. Ashwin. Skipper Rohit, Shubman Gill, and Sarfaraz Khan focused on playing spinners to counter Bangladesh's slow bowling attack.

Fielding coach T Dilip noted the squad's intensity despite the punishing Chennai weather. The players participated in team drills, catching competitions, and position-specific fielding exercises. With just two more sessions before the series opener, the team will look to fine-tune their skills under the hot sun.

