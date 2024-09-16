Sports News Roundup: Dolphins Sign QB Tyler Huntley

The Miami Dolphins are boosting their roster by signing QB Tyler Huntley from the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad. The team's starter, Tua Tagovailoa, is currently under concussion protocol, paving the way for Skylar Thompson to take the center stage this Sunday in Seattle.

In Major League Baseball, the Arizona Diamondbacks clinched a dramatic 11-10 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in a 10-inning spectacle. Eugenio Suarez contributed the decisive hit, propelling the D-backs to victory in the series finale.

A slew of injuries also marked a rugged weekend in sports. Kansas City Chiefs' RB Isiah Pacheco suffered a major ankle injury and is expected to be placed on injured reserve with a fractured fibula. Meanwhile, Penguins' Sidney Crosby signed a two-year extension to continue his celebrated career.

In tennis, Canada sealed their spot in the Davis Cup quarter-finals for the third consecutive year, overcoming Britain in a concise triumph led by Denis Shapovalov.

(With inputs from agencies.)