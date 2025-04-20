Record Attendance Highlights MLB's Action-Packed Friday
Major League Baseball witnessed a significant milestone on Friday, boasting its highest average attendance for a Friday in April since 2008, excluding home openers. Fans were captivated by thrilling games across the nation, including a dramatic win by the Chicago Cubs over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Cubs lost a six-run advantage, conceding 10 runs in the eighth inning, only to recover with six runs to secure a 13-11 victory. In another electrifying match, Mets' Francisco Lindor achieved a walk-off home run, concluding a nail-biting 5-4 game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto triumphed in a duel against Jacob deGrom, leading to a 3-0 victory over the Texas Rangers. Meanwhile, Angels' Tyler Anderson contributed to a 2-0 win against the San Francisco Giants. New game rules have resulted in faster matches, boosting attendance, though some parks, like those in Tampa Bay and Miami, continue to see low turnout.
