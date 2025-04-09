Left Menu

Tragic Collapse in Santo Domingo Claims Former MLB Pitcher

A nightclub roof collapse in Santo Domingo has tragically claimed the life of former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel. The disaster, which resulted in at least 44 fatalities and injured over 130 people, occurred at Jet Set nightclub. Dotel was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 13:32 IST
Tragic Collapse in Santo Domingo Claims Former MLB Pitcher

A catastrophic incident in Santo Domingo has led to the death of former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel, among dozens of others. The collapse happened at Jet Set nightclub, killing 44 and injuring over 130 attendees. Dotel succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital, according to reports.

In a historic NHL game, the Vancouver Canucks overturned a three-goal deficit in the last minute of regulation to defeat the Dallas Stars 6-5 in overtime. This unprecedented comeback made NHL history and left the host team and fans stunned on Tuesday night.

Jannik Sinner is set to reclaim his position at the top of the ATP Tour as Alexander Zverev suffered an early defeat in Monte Carlo. This defeat ensured Sinner's return as world number one at the upcoming Rome Masters after serving a doping suspension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025