A catastrophic incident in Santo Domingo has led to the death of former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel, among dozens of others. The collapse happened at Jet Set nightclub, killing 44 and injuring over 130 attendees. Dotel succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital, according to reports.

In a historic NHL game, the Vancouver Canucks overturned a three-goal deficit in the last minute of regulation to defeat the Dallas Stars 6-5 in overtime. This unprecedented comeback made NHL history and left the host team and fans stunned on Tuesday night.

Jannik Sinner is set to reclaim his position at the top of the ATP Tour as Alexander Zverev suffered an early defeat in Monte Carlo. This defeat ensured Sinner's return as world number one at the upcoming Rome Masters after serving a doping suspension.

