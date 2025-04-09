Tragic Collapse in Santo Domingo Claims Former MLB Pitcher
A nightclub roof collapse in Santo Domingo has tragically claimed the life of former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel. The disaster, which resulted in at least 44 fatalities and injured over 130 people, occurred at Jet Set nightclub. Dotel was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.
A catastrophic incident in Santo Domingo has led to the death of former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel, among dozens of others. The collapse happened at Jet Set nightclub, killing 44 and injuring over 130 attendees. Dotel succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital, according to reports.
In a historic NHL game, the Vancouver Canucks overturned a three-goal deficit in the last minute of regulation to defeat the Dallas Stars 6-5 in overtime. This unprecedented comeback made NHL history and left the host team and fans stunned on Tuesday night.
Jannik Sinner is set to reclaim his position at the top of the ATP Tour as Alexander Zverev suffered an early defeat in Monte Carlo. This defeat ensured Sinner's return as world number one at the upcoming Rome Masters after serving a doping suspension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Djokovic Dominates Miami Open Quarters as Tennis Stars Shine
Paula Badosa's Uncertain Return: Tennis Star Battles Persistent Back Injury
Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy Gains FCRA Boost
Tennis Star Danielle Collins Rescues Injured Dog Named Crash
Rising From Paralysis: Rishit Nathawani's Path to Para Table Tennis Glory