Chelsea Midfielder Sophie Ingle Suffers ACL Injury

Chelsea's midfielder, Sophie Ingle, suffered an ACL injury during a pre-season game against Feyenoord. The 33-year-old Wales captain will undergo surgery and rehabilitation. This incident adds to the growing list of WSL players with ACL injuries. Factors contributing to such injuries include increased workload, travel, and insufficient rest.

Chelsea midfielder Sophie Ingle sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during their pre-season match against Dutch side Feyenoord, the Women's Super League (WSL) champions confirmed on Monday.

The 33-year-old Wales captain had to leave the field in the second half of the 9-0 win over Feyenoord earlier this month and will undergo surgery soon.

A statement from Chelsea revealed Ingle's condition had been assessed by the club's medical team and a knee specialist. 'Sophie will soon undergo surgery before beginning a period of rehabilitation at the club,' it said.

Ingle joins a growing list of high-profile WSL players suffering ACL injuries, including Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Manchester City's Jill Roord.

UEFA introduced a women's health expert panel in December to address the rise in ACL injuries, attributed to increased workload, travel, and insufficient rest.

Chelsea is set to host Aston Villa in their WSL opener on Friday.

