Jordan Chiles Fights for Justice: Olympic Bronze Medal Controversy

U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles has filed an appeal in the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland to overturn the decision that stripped her of her Olympic bronze medal in women's floor event at the Paris Games. The appeal questions the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and alleges unfair procedures and a conflict of interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 04:43 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 04:43 IST
U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles on Monday filed an appeal in the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland to overturn a decision that stripped her of her Olympic bronze medal in the women's floor event at the Paris Games.

Chiles lost her medal after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last month sided with Romanian gymnast Ana Maria Barbosu, who claimed that an inquiry by the U.S. team over the results was submitted four seconds late. This revision adversely affected Chiles's score, pushing her out of third place behind gold medalist Rebeca Andrade and silver medalist Simone Biles.

Chiles's lawyers argue that CAS overlooked video footage allegedly proving the timely submission of the inquiry. They also highlight a potential conflict of interest involving the CAS panel president. USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee have both voiced support for Chiles's appeal, while she asserts her belief in justice prevailing.

