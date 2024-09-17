Left Menu

Top Stories in Sports: Contracts, Injuries, and Legal Disputes

This news brief covers various recent updates in the sports world, including contract signings, player injuries, legal issues, and team changes. Highlights include Lucas Raymond’s new contract, Dolphins signing Tyler Huntley, Sidney Crosby’s extension, and the MLB players union suing betting companies over unauthorized use of names and likenesses.

Updated: 17-09-2024 05:24 IST
In an eventful day for sports, several significant developments unfolded. The Detroit Red Wings committed to forward Lucas Raymond by signing him to an impressive eight-year, $64.6 million contract. Additionally, the Miami Dolphins scooped quarterback Tyler Huntley from the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad amid concussion concerns for their starting QB.

Positive news for the New York Mets came as an MRI on star Francisco Lindor's back showed no significant issues, potentially paving the way for his return before the season's end. Meanwhile, Penguins legend Sidney Crosby secured his future with the team by extending his contract for an additional two years, worth $17.4 million.

In other notable stories, legal troubles continue to plague the sports world. A man was arrested on charges of stalking UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers, and U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles is appealing a decision that cost her an Olympic bronze medal. Lastly, MLB players have launched a lawsuit against sports betting giants for unauthorized use of their names and likenesses, seeking substantial damages.

