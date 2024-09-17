Top Sports News Briefs: Contracts, Injuries, and Legal Disputes

The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Lucas Raymond to an eight-year contract valued at $64.6 million, with an average annual value of $8.075 million. The 22-year-old was the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and has emerged as a significant player for the team.

In a setback for the New England Patriots, linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley is out for the season due to a torn pectoral muscle, as reported by multiple media outlets. Bentley sustained the injury during Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles has filed an appeal with the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland to overturn a decision that stripped her of her Olympic bronze medal in the women's floor event at the Paris Games. The Court of Arbitration for Sport had previously ruled in favor of Romanian gymnast Ana Maria Barbosu, awarding her the bronze medal.

The New York Mets secured a 2-1 victory against the Washington Nationals with a game-ending single by Starling Marte in the 10th inning. This marked the Mets' 11th walk-off win of the season.

World number one Jannik Sinner has bolstered his coaching team by adding fitness coach Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio. Sinner revealed this update on social media, following the dismissal of two staff members after he narrowly escaped a doping ban in March.

A.J. Brown, wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, is expected to sit out for a couple of weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained during practice. Brown was notably absent from Monday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

New York Jets' defensive end Jermaine Johnson confirmed a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon via social media. The third-year pass rusher was injured in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans.

Saints' utility player Taysom Hill returned to New Orleans after being briefly hospitalized with a chest injury from Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. The team has stated that the injury is not considered serious.

The Major League Baseball Players Association has filed lawsuits against DraftKings, FanDuel, and two other sports betting companies for using player names and likenesses without permission. The players are seeking damages in federal and state courts.

Ons Jabeur, a three-time Grand Slam runner-up, has ended her 2024 season early due to a persistent shoulder injury. The Tunisian player has faced various fitness challenges this year and missed several major tournaments.

