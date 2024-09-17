Wallabies Threat Looms Despite Recent Setback

Australia may seem down after a record 40-point loss to Argentina, but New Zealand is not taking the Wallabies' threat lightly in the Rugby Championship, thanks to coach Joe Schmidt's insider knowledge.

Schmidt, an All Blacks selector since 2021 and a key strategist, has a reputation for turning struggling teams around. He played a crucial role in the All Blacks' recent resurgence, nearly leading them to a fourth World Cup. His coaching acumen makes him a formidable opponent, as noted by All Blacks midfielder Lienert-Brown.

Adding to the Wallabies' arsenal is Mike Cron, New Zealand's renowned 'scrum doctor,' who now coaches Australia's forwards. His extensive experience with the All Blacks provides the Wallabies with valuable insights. Despite their own struggles, the All Blacks are wary of underestimating the Wallabies, as Schmidt is expected to bounce back from their recent defeat.

