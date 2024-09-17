Left Menu

Dehradun Warriors Triumph Over Nainital SG Pipers: A Detailed Match Recap

Dehradun Warriors outshone Nainital SG Pipers in a doubleheader match, setting a formidable score of 196/4. Despite Prateek Pandey's valiant 57-run effort, the Pipers fell short by 43 runs. Strong performances by Sanskar Rawat and Aanjaneya Suryavanshi bolstered the Warriors' innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:37 IST
Dehradun Warriors Triumph Over Nainital SG Pipers: A Detailed Match Recap
Dehradun Warriors celebrate after beating Nainital SG Pipers in Uttarakhand Premier League (Image: UPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the second match of Monday's doubleheader, the Dehradun Warriors set a commanding total and dominated the Nainital SG Pipers, clinching a 43-run victory. Opting to bat first, the Warriors tallied an impressive 196/4, thanks to stellar performances by Sanskar Rawat, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, and Dikshanshu Negi.

In response, the Pipers faltered early, losing key wickets and struggling to build momentum. Despite a determined 57 from Prateek Pandey, the team managed only 159/9, succumbing to a disciplined bowling display from the Warriors.

Earlier in the day, the Pithoragarh Hurricanes secured their first points of the season with a thrilling win against Haridwar Spring Elmas, adding to the excitement of the doubleheader event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024