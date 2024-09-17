Dehradun Warriors Triumph Over Nainital SG Pipers: A Detailed Match Recap

In the second match of Monday's doubleheader, the Dehradun Warriors set a commanding total and dominated the Nainital SG Pipers, clinching a 43-run victory. Opting to bat first, the Warriors tallied an impressive 196/4, thanks to stellar performances by Sanskar Rawat, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, and Dikshanshu Negi.

In response, the Pipers faltered early, losing key wickets and struggling to build momentum. Despite a determined 57 from Prateek Pandey, the team managed only 159/9, succumbing to a disciplined bowling display from the Warriors.

Earlier in the day, the Pithoragarh Hurricanes secured their first points of the season with a thrilling win against Haridwar Spring Elmas, adding to the excitement of the doubleheader event.

(With inputs from agencies.)