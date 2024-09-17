ICC Delegation Visits Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2024 Preparations

A five-member delegation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to arrive in Karachi on Tuesday to inspect preparations for the 2024 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

The delegation includes top officials from ICC's Events and Security Departments, as well as the General Manager of Cricket and Production Manager. Notably, ICC Pitch Consultant Andy Atkinson has visited Pakistan thrice since April for assessments.

Sources indicate the ICC will review the tentative tournament schedule prepared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which could see the Indian team based in Lahore for all matches. They will inspect ongoing construction in Karachi, team accommodations, and receive briefings from local security officials before proceeding to Islamabad and Lahore.

(With inputs from agencies.)