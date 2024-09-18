Gautam Gambhir Advocates Flexibility Over Rigidity for Indian Cricket

Newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir has urged the Indian cricket team to adopt a flexible strategy and adapt to varying match situations rather than adhering to a one-dimensional approach.

Succeeding Rahul Dravid, Gambhir emphasized the importance of a result-oriented mindset, remarking, 'The best style is the style that wins,' during a pre-match press conference. He stressed adaptability in tackling different conditions for sustained growth.

Addressing criticisms about Indian pitches, Gambhir argued that every cricketing nation leverages home advantages and urged players to focus on skill development to perform well across surfaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)