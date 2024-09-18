Pakistan Hockey Team Celebrates Bronze at Asian Champions Trophy
The Pakistan hockey team, securing a bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy, will receive USD 100 each from the Pakistan Hockey Federation. Announced by PHF President Mir Tariq Bugti, this reward acknowledges their efforts. Player Ghazanfar Ali dedicated his performance to his late father.
Pakistan’s hockey team, which earned a bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy, is set to receive a USD 100 reward each, as confirmed by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday.
PHF President Mir Tariq Bugti announced the cash prize to commend the team's efforts during the tournament where they triumphed 5-2 over Korea in the bronze-medal match. This followed a tightly contested semifinal against hosts China, culminating in a penalty shootout loss. India clinched the title after defeating China.
The PHF highlighted that the reward is aimed at acknowledging and encouraging the team's performance. Additionally, injured player Abu Bakr Mahmood will receive full rehabilitation support. In an emotional tribute, the bronze medal was dedicated to player Ghazanfar Ali, who continued to play despite his father's passing during the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
