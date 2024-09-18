Asian Games Medallist Kiran Baliyan Suspended Over Doping Allegations

Asian Games bronze-winner shot-putter Kiran Baliyan has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) for testing positive for a banned substance. The suspension comes amid a raft of athletes across various sports appearing in the latest list of dope offenders.

Notably, Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia's name does not appear in this update, despite being included in a prior list issued by NADA. Punia had been re-suspended on June 23, just three weeks after the Anti-Disciplinary Doping Panel (ADDP) revoked his suspension due to procedural lapses.

Meanwhile, other athletes such as hammer thrower Manju Bala and long-distance runner Chavi Yadav are among those provisionally banned for doping violations. Badminton has also seen a rare doping case with doubles player Krishna Prasad Garaga testing positive for a banned substance.

Baliyan, who won gold at the 2023 National Inter-State Championships, tested positive for metandienone, a banned steroid, and faces a potential four-year ban.

